Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 128 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $267.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.40. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $280.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

