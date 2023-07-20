Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,651 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of International Paper worth $43,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

