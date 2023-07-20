Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,029 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $42,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $195.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Argus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.