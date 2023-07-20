Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.12 Billion Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,594,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,120,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 65,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

