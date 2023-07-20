RFP Financial Group LLC Has $280,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

