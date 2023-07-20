Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.60.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.