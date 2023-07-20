Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

