Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,731 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

