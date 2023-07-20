Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 418.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

