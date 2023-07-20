Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $939,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

