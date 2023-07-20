Lincoln Capital LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 65,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 57,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

JPM stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $155.21. The company has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

