JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 65,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 57,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

