JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 57,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

