FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $41,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $255.26 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $263.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.