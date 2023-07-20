DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.24.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $150.17 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

