Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $124.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Crown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

