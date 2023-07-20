Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $154.20 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $155.21. The stock has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

