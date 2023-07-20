Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,104 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

JPM opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $155.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

