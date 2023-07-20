Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

