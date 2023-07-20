Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

