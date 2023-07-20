Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

