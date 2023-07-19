Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 4,540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

