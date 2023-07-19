WBH Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 39,811 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,811 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,000. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

