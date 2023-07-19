Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

