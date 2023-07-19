Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.04.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

