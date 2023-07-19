Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.73 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 134,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.