Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,924 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.29 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

