PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Alphabet by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 15,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

