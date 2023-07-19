Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 30.0% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 31,484 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.