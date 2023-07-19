Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s 2nd Largest Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average of $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

