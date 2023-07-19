Meredith Wealth Planning Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meredith Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
