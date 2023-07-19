Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

