Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 819,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 268,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

