High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 854 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

