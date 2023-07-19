Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 134,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

