Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.04.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

