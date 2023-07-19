Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.20.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.