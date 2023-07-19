Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

