D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $300,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,435 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 482,122 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.52.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $26,430,103. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

