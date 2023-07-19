D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,562 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.