D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $70,175,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Entergy by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 405,107 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Entergy stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

