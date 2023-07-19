D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,887,000 after buying an additional 443,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

