D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

WestRock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.