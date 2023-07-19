D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.1% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

