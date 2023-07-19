Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Comerica by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

Comerica Stock Up 4.1 %

CMA stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

