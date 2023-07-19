Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,866 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.38%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

