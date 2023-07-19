Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.