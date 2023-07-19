Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

