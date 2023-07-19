Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

