Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

